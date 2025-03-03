The Pacers recalled Furphy from the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Monday.

After playing 28 minutes for the Mad Ants in Monday's win over Raptors 905, Furphy has rejoined the parent club ahead of Tuesday's game against Houston. The rookie second-round pick is averaging just 3.2 minutes per game over his last seven appearances with the Pacers, so he's unlikely to see meaningful playing time Tuesday.