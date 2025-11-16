Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Pacers' Johnny Furphy: Ruled out for Monday
Furphy (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Furphy will miss his seventh consecutive contest due to a sprained left ankle. The second-year swingman can be considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Hornets until the Pacers provide another update on his status.