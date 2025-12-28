Furphy registered nine points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes during Saturday's 142-116 loss to the Heat.

Furphy received his first start of the season, scoring nine points for the second straight game. Furphy has now played at least 18 minutes in five straight games, an indication that he could be utilized a little more, if and when the Pacers throw in the towel, so to speak. Aaron Nesmith (knee) returned from an 18-game absence and will likely move back into the starting lineup at some point in the near future. There is no reason to go and add Furphy, although he is a name to monitor as the silly season approaches in February and March.