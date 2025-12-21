Furphy had 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and two rebounds in 23 minutes during Saturday's 128-109 loss to New Orleans.

Furphy made the most of his minutes off the bench Saturday, but this was an outlier compared to his previous performances. Prior to this 18-point game, Furphy's previous season-high marks were five points, four rebounds and 23 minutes. Furphy isn't expected to score at this rate in the upcoming games.