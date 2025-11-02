Furphy (foot) tallied five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes Saturday in the Pacers' 114-109 win over the Warriors.

Though Furphy overall output won't attract much attention, the fact that he led the Indiana bench in minutes in his season debut after missing the Pacers' first last four games due to a bone bruise in his left foot could make the second-year wing's production worthy of keeping an eye on moving forward. With Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) out for the season and with other key rotation players such as Obi Toppin (foot), Bennedict Mathurin (toe), Andrew Nembhard (shoulder) and T.J. McConnell (hamstring) also sidelined, plenty of playing time is up for grabs at every position in the short term, and Furphy could be one of multiple beneficiaries.