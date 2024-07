Furphy won't play in Saturday's Summer League game against the Cavaliers, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Furphy will join Ben Sheppard and Jarace Walker on the sidelines for Saturday's contest, with the trio getting the night off after playing in each of Indiana's first four Summer league games. Furphy will leave Las Vegas having averaged. 14.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals while hitting 10 of his 35 three-point attempts.