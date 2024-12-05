Furphy provided 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds and one block over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 99-90 loss to Brooklyn.

Starting the second half in favor of Quenton Jackson, Furphy effectively went for season highs across the board with his 12 points, seven boards and four three-pointers in 25 minutes. The rookie second-rounder hasn't played a clear role in Indiana's rotation this season, appearing in 13 of a possible 23 games, but Wednesday's showing could earn him more minutes from head coach Rick Carlisle's second unit going forward. It's worth noting the Pacers were without Andrew Nembhard (knee) in this one, so it remains to be seen what kind of role Furphy may play when Nembhard is healthy. With that said, fantasy managers can ignore Furphy on waiver wires for the time being.