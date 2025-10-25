Head coach Rick Carlisle said Furphy (foot) is "most likely out" for Saturday's game against Memphis, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Furphy is expected to miss the front end of the team's back-to-back set due to left foot soreness. If he's ultimately ruled out, the second-year swingman's next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday against Minnesota. Furphy logged just one minute in Thursday's season-opening double-overtime loss to the Thunder, so his potential absence shouldn't cause any significant waves in the rotation.