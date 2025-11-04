Furphy left Monday's game against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain and is doubtful to return, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.

The Pacers haven't been able to catch a break with the health of the backcourt, as Quenton Jackson (hamstring) and now Furphy both picked up or aggravated injuries during Monday's clash. He left the game in the fourth quarter after falling on a drive to the basket, per Golden. It'll be up to RayJ Dennis and Taelon Peter to fill in down the stretch.