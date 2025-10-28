site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pacers' Johnny Furphy: Won't play vs. Dallas
RotoWire Staff
Furphy (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Furphy will miss a third straight game due to a foot injury. The next chance for him to return to the floor will be Friday against the Hawks.
