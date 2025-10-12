Pacers' Johnny Furphy: Won't return vs. OKC
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Furphy suffered a left ankle sprain during Saturday's preseason game against the Thunder and won't return.
Furphy logged 11 minutes off the bench before going down with the ankle injury. His night comes to an end after scoring eight points, three rebounds and one steal. The next chance for him to return to the floor will be Monday against the Spurs.
