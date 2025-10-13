Pacers' Johnny Furphy: Won't suit up Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Furphy (ankle) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Spurs, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
The 20-year-old swingman sprained his left ankle in Saturday's preseason win over the Thunder and was unable to return. Head coach Rick Carlisle said Furphy's injury isn't "super serious," though there is a chance he could miss the team's regular-season opener against the Thunder on Friday, Oct. 23. His last opportunity to suit up during the preseason will come in Friday's rematch against San Antonio.
