Nwora contributed nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and five rebounds across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 win over the Wizards.

Nwora played at least 15 minutes for just the fourth time this season, scoring nine points on 57 percent shooting. It's been a quiet campaign to this point, with Nwora spending more time cheering on his teammates than contributing on the court. Based on what we have seen over the first two months, there is no reason to consider adding him, even in deeper formats.