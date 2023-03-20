Nwora isn't starting Monday's game against the Hornets.

Nwora had drawn back-to-back starts with numerous players sidelined, but he'll return to a reserve role in favor of Bennedict Mathurin, who's returning from a four-game absence due to an ankle injury. Either way, with Tyrese Haliburton (knee) and Chris Duarte (ankle) still out, Nwora should still see a solid role off the bench, as he's scored in double figures in 10 straight contests (four starts) and is averaging 14.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.9 steals in 25.0 minutes during that stretch.