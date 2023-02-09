The Bucks traded Nwora to the Pacers as part of a three-team trade that included Milwaukee sending five total second-round picks and receiving Jae Crowder, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Nwora didn't hold a consistent role for the Bucks recently, failing to see the floor in any of the last three games, but he heads to the Pacers after spending his first three seasons in Milwaukee. Nwora provides an additional option beyond the arc, knocking down 39.2 percent of his attempts on the year, and some extra wing depth, a position the Bucks had in excess with Jae Crowder joining the fold. The Pacers will waive Goga Bitadze to make room on the roster. Nwora's first opportunity to suit up for his new club arrives Friday against the new-look Suns.