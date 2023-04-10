Nwora recorded 19 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one block across 23 minutes during Sunday's 141-136 win over the Knicks.

Making his seventh straight start to close out the campaign, Nwora continued to provide an offensive spark for the Pacers. Whether coming off the bench or in the starting five, the 24-year-old scored in double digits in 19 of the last 21 games and averaged 14.3 points a night over that stretch. Nwora has taken a few years to find his footing in the NBA, but he could take on a bigger role with Indiana next season.