Nwora amassed 33 points (12-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 34 minutes during Saturday's 143-130 loss to the Hawks.

Nwora tallied 25 of his team-high 33 points in the second quarter, setting a franchise record for points in a quarter during the regular season. A known sharpshooter, Nwora was on another level here, rewarding anyone who took a chance on him. Based on what we have seen over the past week or so, Nwora should be viewed as a points streamer given the fluctuation in his playing time.