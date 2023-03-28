Nwora racked up 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Monday's 127-104 loss to the Mavericks.

Nwora got the start in place of Buddy Hield (illness), entering the starting lineup after coming off the bench the last four contests. Nwora finished as one of four starters with a double-digit point total, finishing one board shy of a double-double. Nwora has posted at least 10 points and five rebounds on 10 occasions this season, including in his last two contests.