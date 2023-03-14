Nwora accumulated 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes off the bench during Monday's 117-97 loss to the Pistons.

With Tyrese Haliburton (knee), Bennedict Mathurin (ankle), Myles Turner (back) and others all sidelined for the Pacers, Nwora wound up leading the club in scoring while coming off the bench. The 24-year-old has delivered double-digit points in eight straight games, averaging 14.9 points, 4.0 boards, 2.4 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.0 steals in 23.5 minutes a night, and he figures to retain elevated usage as long as Indiana is short-handed.