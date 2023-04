Nwora finished with 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 121-117 win over the Thunder.

Nwora continues to be a pleasant surprise for the Pacers, and he tied his season-high six assists in Friday's upset victory. He should continue to have a significant role with four games left in the Pacers' season. He's reached double figures in each of the past four games, averaging 19.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists during this stretch.