Nwora isn't listed on the Pacers' injury report and should be available for Monday's game against the Jazz.

After being acquired from the Bucks on Thursday, Nwora proceeded to miss the Pacers' back-to-back set Friday and Saturday versus the Suns and Wizards, respectively. Now that he's had more time to get acclimated to his new organization, Nwora should dress Monday, but it's unclear if he'll immediately claim a spot in head coach Rick Carlisle's rotation as a backup forward.