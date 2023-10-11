Nwora accounted for six points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in nine minutes during Tuesday's 122-103 preseason loss to Houston.
The Pacers are very deep at the wing this season, so Nwora will have a difficult time carving out a sizable role. It's worth noting, however, that Buddy Hield is reportedly on the trade block, so Nwora could see his playing time increase if Hield is moved at some point.
