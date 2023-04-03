Nwora finished with 15 points (4-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 115-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Nwora grabbed a season-high 10 boards and notched his first double-double of the year. Over his past five appearances, the third-year forward has averaged 18.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists with 47/38/80 shooting splits.