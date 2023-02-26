Nwora had 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Saturday's 121-108 win over Orlando.

Nwora made the most of his 21 minutes, putting up his highest-scoring game since mid-November, adding a season-high in both rebounds and assists. Before managers get too excited, it should be noted that this is the first time he has scored double-digits in over a month. While it does appear as though he is going to have a nightly role for his new team, we would need to see consistent production before adding him in 12-team leagues.