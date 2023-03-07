Nwora totaled 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Monday's 147-143 loss to the 76ers.

With Aaron Nesmith (hip) out, Nwora has started the last two games. The trade-deadline acquisition has found a role with the Pacers, having played at least 20 minutes and topping double-digit points in five straight games. Indiana has provided a fantasy friendly environment recently, ranking sixth in offensive rating since the All-Star break. However, Nwora has not produced in other categories, limiting his fantasy appeal.