Nwora totaled 19 points (8-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 23 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 loss to Orlando.

Nwora led all Pacers in scoring and threes made while providing a spark off the bench in his best offensive outing of the season. Nwora surpassed the double-digit point total for the first time in four contests, also recording season-high marks in rebounds and steals against the Magic.