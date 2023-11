Nwora produced five points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and three assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 155-104 loss to the Celtics.

Tyrese Haliburton's (ankle) and Jalen Smith's (knee) absences, combined with a 51-point blowout, allowed Nwora to receive extended playing time Wednesday. However, he was inefficient from inside and beyond the arc while also recording three turnovers. Nwora seems unlikely to be a regular part of Indiana's rotation going forward.