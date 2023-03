Nwora is starting Monday against the Mavericks, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Nwora came off the bench in his last four appearances and averaged 13.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game. However, he dropped 33 points during Saturday's loss to Atlanta and will serve as a starter Monday since Buddy Hield (illness) is unavailable.