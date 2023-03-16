Nwora will enter the first unit for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Nwora will slide into the starting lineup in his first game against his former team. The 24-year-old is fresh off of his best game with the Pacers, logging 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 31 minutes. With Tyrese Haliburton (knee), Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) and Chris Duarte (ankle) all sidelined, Nwora should once again see a hefty workload.