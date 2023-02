Nwora (trade pending) will remain out for Saturday's game versus Washington, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nwora will sit out Friday against the Suns as well as the back half of the back-to-back set, but the 24-year-old forward should be ready to make his Indiana debut Monday against the Jazz. He'll be vying for a spot in head coach Rick Carlisle's rotation behind starting forwards Buddy Hield and Aaron Nesmith.