James signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Pacers on Friday, Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel reports.

James went undrafted but will play for the Pacers during Summer League with a chance to earn a two-way deal for the 2024-25 campaign. Across five seasons at Tennessee, the 6-foot-6 guard averaged 8.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game.