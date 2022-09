Anderson signed a contract with the Pacers on Friday.

Anderson was with the Pacers for several 10-day deals during the 2021-22 season, appearing in 10 games while averaging 8.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 23.8 minutes per contest. He'll now rejoin the team ahead of training camp to compete for one of the last spots on the regular-season roster.