Holiday tallied eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 127-122 loss to the Kings.

Holiday moved into the starting lineup, replacing Aaron Holiday who shifted to the bench. He racked up a couple of early fouls which prevented him from getting any sort of rhythm early in the piece. It is unclear whether the Pacers are going to go with Holiday in the opening unit or if it was simply a matchup based move. Nonetheless, he is worth considering in 12-team leagues until T.J. Warren (foot) returns.