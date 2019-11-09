holiday totaled 16 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and four blocks in 31 minutes during Friday's 112-106 victory over the Pistons.

Holiday took advantage of the additional playing time during Friday's victory, scoring 16 points to go with a season-best four blocked shots. He was the high-man in terms of bench minutes, something that is unlikely to stick once the Pacers are back to full health. His production is inconsistent, to say the least, and he is merely a streaming option if you need three's and defensive stats.