Pacers' Justin Holiday: Collects six steals in victory
Holiday finished with five points, six rebounds, six steals, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 105-104 victory over the Hawks.
Holiday had a season-high six steals in the overtime win despite playing just 23 minutes off the bench. Holiday has shifted back to a secondary role with the Pacers now basically back to full strength. He is unlikely to have any consistent value outside of being a steals streamer who can chip in a few threes.
