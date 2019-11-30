Holiday finished with five points, six rebounds, six steals, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 105-104 victory over the Hawks.

Holiday had a season-high six steals in the overtime win despite playing just 23 minutes off the bench. Holiday has shifted back to a secondary role with the Pacers now basically back to full strength. He is unlikely to have any consistent value outside of being a steals streamer who can chip in a few threes.