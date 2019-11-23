Pacers' Justin Holiday: Coming off bench Saturday
Holiday will come off the bench Saturday against the Magic, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
With Jeremy Lamb returning to the starting five, Holiday will resume his usual role off the bench. Across 12 appearances coming off the pine, Holiday has averaged 6.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24.8 minutes.
