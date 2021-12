Holiday supplied seven points (2-10 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 125-96 loss to Miami.

Holiday has now shot 26.4 percent from beyond the arc over his previous seven contests. For the season, Holiday has graded as a net-negative both offensively and defensively when on the floor. Holiday has exceeded 20 points just once over 26 appearances. Holiday remains far removed from fantasy radar in standard leagues.