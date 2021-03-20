Holiday went for 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes in the win over the Heat on Friday.

Holiday has now hit five treys in two of his last three games. He's been a bit inconsistent when it comes to points, scoring in single-digits in three of eight March games and has yet to grab five boards or dish out three dimes this month. On the plus side, he's recorded a steal in eight straight.