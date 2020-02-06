Pacers' Justin Holiday: Drains six threes against Raps
Holiday scored a season-high 22 points (7-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in 31 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 119-118 loss to the Raptors.
The veteran guard ended up playing more minutes than starters Victor Oladipo or Jeremy Lamb, as Holiday's hot shooting kept him on the court. The six made threes were also a season high, but despite his consistent workload -- he hasn't played fewer than 22 minutes since Jan. 6 -- Holiday's offensive contributions have been erratic, and his role is likely to shrink further as Victor Oladipo shakes off his rust.
