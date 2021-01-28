Holiday scored 19 points (6-12 FG, 5-10 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists and one block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Holiday caught fire from three-point range, knocking in five triples for the first time this season. Offensive outbursts have been uncommon for him through 18 games, as he's reached double-digit points only nine times. Holiday's offensive role could come further into question as Jeremy Lamb sees his minutes and usage rise after returning from a torn ACL. As a result, Holiday is likely to generate most of his fantasy value from his 1.2 steals per game.