Holiday scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes Monday's preseason loss to the Cavaliers.

Holiday entered the starting lineup in the absence of Myles Turner (illness) and Goga Bitadze (ankle). He delivered an efficient performance, with the majority of his points coming from behind the arc. With T.J. Warren (foot) potentially set to miss regular-season action, Holiday should see significant minutes early on.