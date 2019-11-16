Pacers' Justin Holiday: Enters starting five
Holiday will start Saturday against the Bucks.
With the Pacers dealing with a myriad of injuries, Holiday is being asked to step into the starting five, and it'll be his first start of the season. When seeing at least 24 minutes this season, he's averaging 7.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
