Holiday accumulated 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block over 29 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Bucks.

Holiday has been up and down over his last six games, scoring 10 or more points and shooting over 50 percent in three games and scoring less than 10 points while shooting less than 40 percent in three games. Holiday has also added 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game over that same period.