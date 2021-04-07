Holiday was held to two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in Tuesday's loss to Chicago, contributing one rebound and one block in 23 minutes.

The 32-year-old recorded a season-low two points on just four attempts. Holiday's production has been inconsistent as of late, but Tuesday's dud was an all-time low. Despite the poor showing, the eighth-year continues to start and play heavy minutes for the ninth-seeded Pacers. He'll look to bounce back Wednesday on the road against the Magic.