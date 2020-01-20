Pacers' Justin Holiday: Gets hot from three in win
Holiday tallied 14 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one block in 25 minutes Sunday in the Pacers' 115-107 win over the Nuggets.
Holiday has emerged as a reliable three-point streamer over the past three weeks, knocking down 2.7 per game at a 51.9 percent clip over his last 10 appearances. Unfortunately, Holiday hasn't been able to supplement the outside shooting with his usual steals production, recording only six thefts during that 10-game stretch. Holiday's track record suggests that he'll eventually improve his defensive numbers, but any recovery in that area may be muted by the likely return of Victor Oladipo (knee) later this month. Once Oladipo is back in action, Holiday, Aaron Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and Doug McDermott could all cough up a few minutes apiece.
