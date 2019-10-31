Pacers' Justin Holiday: Grabs seven boards in 24 minutes
Holiday accumulated five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 118-108 win over the Nets.
Holiday contributed in every category except blocks, and he has earned at least 23 minutes in each of the last three games. Nevertheless, he's not a very appealing option outside of deeper formats.
More News
-
Pacers' Justin Holiday: Strong shooting in win•
-
Pacers' Justin Holiday: Joins Pacers•
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Career-high 30 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Drops 20 on Mavericks in win•
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Logs 30 minutes in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Justin Holiday: Shooting woes return•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.