Holiday posted 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 17 minutes during Thursday's 91-88 scrimmage win over the Trail Blazers.

Holiday's four triples helped him secure a team-high 16 points in the Pacers' first competitive action since March. With Jeremy Lamb (knee) out and Victor Oladipo's (knee) status for the restart still in flux, Holiday could quickly become a key piece of Indiana's gameplan on both sides of the ball. During the regular season, he had seven efforts with four made triples, averaging 16.4 points in those contests.