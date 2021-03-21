Holiday registered 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-11 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 41 minutes during Sunday's win against the Heat.

The 31-year-old had one of his best all-around games of the season, contributing across-the-board Sunday afternoon. There was some concern about Holiday's fantasy outlook with Caris LeVert returning to the lineup, but the veteran forward has still been a consistent fantasy option in all formats. Over the past five games with LeVert in the lineup, Holiday is averaging 14.0 points, 3.8 three-pointers, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals while playing 33.8 minutes.