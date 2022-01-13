Holiday ended with 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 119-100 loss to the Celtics.
Holiday was the only Pacer to connected on multiple threes in the contest, as Indianapolis shot a putrid 7-for-36 in total Wednesday. Holiday has attempted at least six three in all six games this month, symbolizing the value he has in the category. A high-octane matchup with the Suns presents a plus matchup for Holiday on Friday.
