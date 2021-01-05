Holiday logged a season-high 45 minutes in Monday's 118-116 overtime win over the Pelicans, finishing with nine points (3-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.

Though he was the Pacers' sixth man Monday, Holiday essentially picked up starter's minutes with Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis both fouling out of the contest. Holiday will likely struggle to see playing time at this sort of level in future contests, but his opportunities are on the rise nonetheless while T.J. Warren (foot) is sidelined indefinitely. The 31-year-old likely won't see enough usage to be a consistent producer on the offensive end, but he should be a plus source of steals and three-pointers if he continues to receive around 25-to-30 minutes per game.